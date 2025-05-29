Tickets for Rosé Disco's Kelowna debut selling quickly

Photo: Rosé Disco The Rosé Disco will be making its Kelowna debut in July.

Kelowna's newly refurbished Waterfront Park will be hosting a wine and dance party this summer and tickets are moving fast.

The Rosé Disco will be making its Kelowna debut on July 19, bringing DJ acts Felix Cartal and SkiiTour, along with others, and a whole bunch of wine. The event will be taking over Waterfront Park and musical acts will be using the park's newly built stage, which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning and organizer Mitch Carefoot says 60% of the roughly 4,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours. Pre-sale tickets have now sold out, and the next tier of tickets, at $75, will be released soon.

Park's new stage

Carefoot and Kurt Jory's event company, Thick as Thieves, last organized an event in Waterfront Park back in the summer of 2022, with Island Time, but Carefoot says they're excited to check out the park's newly refurbished stage.

“We're excited to get back to the new stage with more space there with how they've redesigned it,” he said. “I think it's going to provide a better experience with more space for standing and there's not going to be that gap of water between the artist and the guests.”

He adds that there will be beach access through Tugboat Bay, so attendees can cool off in the lake during the summer day.

“It'll hopefully be a sunny day in July where people are obviously going to want the water access,” Carefoot said.

“Much like Island Time in 2022, people were listening to music, people were hanging out in the shade and there's a lot of people going back and forth to the beach. So it's really a beach day with wine and music at Waterfront Park.”

'Perfect fit' for Kelowna

The Rosé Disco was started in Vancouver in 2023 by Feaster Events, co-founded by Adam Bloch and Dax Droski. For the Kelowna event, the company has partnered with Carefoot and Jory, who have produced local favourites like Denim on the Diamond and AltiTunes.

Carefoot says his relationship with Feaster dates back a number of years, when he met Droski during Feaster's previous Hopscotch Festival in Kelowna.

“As they're expanding across country, we thought this was the perfect fit to bring to Kelowna,” Carefoot said. “We have all the great wineries, we have the great location, so we partnered with Feaster, Dax and Adam and their company, to bring this to Kelowna.

“Having a lot of ticket buyers who've had fun at our events to come try something new. Obviously we're going to bring the Felix Cartal crew, people who like that poppy dance music, and then there's the wine crew, so I think it'll be a nice blend of everyone.”

Carefoot says the organizers from Vancouver haven't seen ticket sales go so quickly for one of their events in 10 years.

“Both sides are excited that we've got a new event in town, a new concept – wine, music, fun on the waterfront – it kind of speaks for itself , but it's good that people actually showed up and bought tickets,” Carefoot said.