New daycare to open this year at Kelowna's Landmark District

Photo: Landmark District / Facebook Kelowna's Landmark District

A new daycare will be opening later this year at Kelowna’s Landmark District, announced the Stober Group and YMCA Thursday.

The new facility will provide 53 licensed spaces; a dozen for infants aged zero-to-three and 42 spaces for children aged between three and five.

"We are thrilled to have the YMCA bring this much-needed service to the working parents in the Landmark District and the broader community," said Lisa Lock, CEO of Stober Group, which built, owns and operates the Landmark District.

"Beyond simply introducing the Y to this space in Landmark 2, our team is overseeing tenant improvements to ensure the facility meets the specific needs of the YMCA and the local families it will serve.”

There are at least 1,100 families seeking childcare services in the Central Okanagan with another 1,500 spaces needed by 2030 to meet growing demand. Waitlists for daycares across the region are years long.

The daycare is funded through a partnership between the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and the provincial and federal governments, which provided $2.4 million to create new childcare spaces.

“Making it easier for families in Kelowna to access child care is not only right - it’s smart too,” said Patty Hajdu, Canada’s Minister of Jobs and Families. “By providing affordable child care in the places families live and work, we are making things easier for parents and giving our youth the best chance at successful development.”

The YMCA says it selected the Landmark District because of the shortage of childcare spaces in the area and accessibility to transit.

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the Stober Group, for their vision and support of the non-profit sector and organizations like the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, as we work together to support our community, " says Allyson Graf, YMCA President and CEO.

"Together, we have increased the number of high-quality, safe, and affordable child care spaces, which is not only good for children and families, but also for the local economy. "

For full details on the opening date and how to register your child on the waitlist, go here.