Kelowna Fire Department tests drones to help fight wildfires

Rob Gibson

Kelowna is looking at all avenues to fight wildfires.

The city closed a portion of Knox Mountain on Wednesday as they worked with Fireswarm Solutions Inc. on the best way to integrate firefighting drone technology into their modern firefighting approach.

"We were doing a simulation and exercise," says Dennis Craig, assistant Kelowna fire chief.

Fireswarm demonstrated how their drones, controlled by a proprietary algorithm, can be used to control multiple drones, picking up and dropping water autonomously, even at night.

"Essentially, (we are) able to pick up small amounts of water, about 400 kilograms to attack spot fires, or small starts of fires before they become massive problems," says FireSwarm Solutions Inc. CEO Alex Deslauriers.

Drone technology works at night

The company retrofits heavy-lifting drones with sensors and cameras for firefighting capabilities, including nighttime.

"That is where we are going to be starting operations, nighttime operations," says Deslauriers.

The Thunder Wasp quadcopter, built by the Swedish company ACC Innovation AB, can lift 400 kilograms and run for two hours. The drone can also be transported on the back of a pickup truck, to remote locations where it can autonomously collect water and dump on a wildfire.

"AI is a huge part of our swarm algorithm that is able to analyze the real-time data in terms of water pickups and drop-offs and is able to learn from the patterns that are being used so that the subsequent missions will just get better and better over time," Deslauriers says.

The training exercise at Knox Mountain was a way to demonstrate how the concept works.

"We learned and received some great feedback from the fire department, people that will one day use these machines in operations," Deslauriers says.

The fire department is looking at the technology and how it could be used in certain situations to haul equipment and water to remote fire locations.

"If we're fighting a wildfire in a remote setting where we didn't have easy access to water, our crews had to hike in a great distance. Could drones be used to bring equipment in to help support," says Craig.

Helicopters effective but costly

Helicopters are one of the most effective tools in firefighting, but also one of the costliest.

According to the British Columbia wildfire season summary, there have been more than 1,680 wildfires across B.C. since April of 2024, resulting in an estimated 1.08 million hectares of burned land.

FireSwarm believes it can help reduce the amount of area burned and the cost of fighting fires with its new technology.

"The cost of operating these machines is a fraction of a helicopter. They're flown by a single pilot able to operate five machines at the same time. So you can understand the economies of scale."

Craig says the fire department wants to be open-minded and look at all the options out there to fight fires that threaten people and property.

"We don't want to be complacent, we want to be cutting edge," says Craig.

FireSwarm has already signed a contract with an Ontario company, 3 Points in Space Media Ltd., which specializes in testing and training remote-piloted aircraft.

Deslauriers says their first drones will be operational by September of this year and a second drone will be delivered in late 2025 or early 2026 to Campbell River-based Strategic Natural Resource Group.

The ultimate goal, according to Deslauriers is to have the drones detecting, mapping, and suppressing wildfires in B.C. and Alberta in the summer of 2026.

-with files from Adam Campbell / Business in Vancouver