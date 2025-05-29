Province imposes housing targets on two more Central Okanagan communities

Photo: District of Lake Country 364-unit development proposed for Airport Inn site in Lake Country

Provincial housing targets have been imposed on two more communities within the Central Okanagan.

The province announced it is imposing new housing targets on 12 more communities across the province including Peachland and Lake Country.

Of the 12 municipalities added to the growing list, seven are within the Shuswap and Okanagan.

Peachland and Lake Country join Kelowna and West Kelowna who have already had housing targets imposed on them.

In a news release, the province says exact target numbers have not yet been established for the new group of communities.

“Targets for these communities will be set following consultation and will reflect 75 per cent of each municipality’s estimated housing need,” the new release states.

The province says the new communities added have high demand, low vacancy rates and limited housing availability.

The City of Kelowna has already blown past its first year target in just six months.

The province imposed a five-year target of 8,744 net new housing units with a first year target of 1,363.

Earlier this year, the city said it had completed 1,501 net new units which included 1,592 completions and 91 demolitions.

While the initial numbers are encouraging, staff said the number of building permits issued during the same reporting period was below the five year average which could impact completion numbers in years four and five.

The situation is much different in West Kelowna who lag well behind its first year target.

The city completed just 64 net new units over its first six months, well below its target of 289.

In order to meet its target, West Kelowna council says it needs help from the province to provide infrastructure needed to support growth.

“We need help with our infrastructure, we need help with our firefighters for tall buildings, eventually a new egress (Glenrosa), pipes in the ground, transit, transportation,” said Mayor Gord Milsom at a recent council meeting.

“Until we have the infrastructure in those key areas there is going to be uncertainty. From a development point of view, who is going to pay for that if it’s not in place.