YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids event takes place Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed YMCA of Southern Interior BC's Cycle for Strong Kids event takes place Sunday in Kelowna's City Park.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is inviting the community to come out and celebrate a day of fun, fitness, and philanthropy at Stuart Park this Sunday for the 18th annual Cycle for Strong Kids event.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the outdoor event is the Y’s largest fundraiser of the year, presented by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund.

“We are thrilled to welcome our community to join this fun and impactful event,” says Tammie Watson, VP of Philanthropy at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

Families can explore a kids zone which features giant inflatable slides, games, face painting, and NHL street hockey.

There will also be an online raffle with prizes like round-trip flights from WestJet and Air North, concert tickets for Bryan Adams and Eric Church, a Delta Grand Resort package, wine tours, and more.

All proceeds go directly to supporting local children and youth through YMCA programs.

This year’s goal is to help 1,500 low-income and at-risk children access the Y's services

“The Y is making an immense impact on empowering our youth — a cause I am exceptionally passionate about,” says Tom Budd, philanthropist and founder of the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund.

“As a dedicated advocate for mental health, I am proud to support this event and help uplift future generations to ensure no child is left behind."

Admission is by donation. For more details and to donate, visit ymcasibc.ca/cycle.