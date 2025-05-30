Kelowna Pride kicks off this weekend, celebrating 20 years in the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Kelowna Pride Month is back from May 30 to June 30, and this year is extra special—it marks 20 years of Pride in the Okanagan.

The theme for 2025 is 'Rise and Resist', reminding the community that Pride is both a celebration and a protest.

The celebrations start on Friday, May 30 with Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar at Red Bird Brewing (19+).

On Saturday Pride festivities will take over City Park for the big Pride march and festival, a free event with music, food, vendors, and fun for all ages.

''We are expecting over 10,000 people to attend. We have got 110 vendors that will be on site so it will look much different that it does right now, said organizer Dustyn Baulkham.

Juno award winner Bif Naked will hit the stage Saturday night at Red Bird Brewing.

There will be more events all month long including art shows, family activities and community talks.

"People say you have equal rights, and why isn't that enough. Well our 'equal rights' are now the target of certain political groups and certain people of certain ideologies," said Baulkham.

"So this is a good show of support for the community that that we are still here, we matter and we're not going anywhere."

For the full list of events, visit kelownapride.com.