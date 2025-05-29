Kelowna RCMP, bylaw officers increasing patrols during summer months

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo Police increasing patrols in Kelowna during busy summer months.

As Kelowna's busy summer months begin, residents may see more bylaw and RCMP officers out and about.

In a press release Thursday morning, the City of Kelowna says the RCMP has “increased visible patrols” for the summer months and bylaw services has extended its operational hours through to the end of August.

“As we begin the summer season and get ready to share all that our city has to offer to both tourists and residents, preparations are well underway to ensure public safety in Kelowna’s downtown and in communities across the City,” said Inspector Chris Goebel, acting officer in charge of the Kelowna detachment.

“As always, our officers remain actively prepared and vigilant and look forward to serving the City this summer.”

RCMP officers will be conducting additional foot patrols across the city, focusing on “high-priority areas,” while bike, boat and ATV patrols will be covering larger, hard-to-reach areas.

Additionally, police will be bringing back “bait bikes” to Kelowna, using tracking devices to apprehend bike thieves.

Meanwhile, Kelowna bylaw services will be conducting foot, bike and vehicle patrols from 6 a.m. to midnight, and focusing weekend patrols in parks, downtown, the Rail Trail and Rutland.

“Summer is one of the most exciting and busiest times of year for both Kelowna residents and tourists alike,” said Kevin Mead, City of Kelowna acting community safety director.

“We look forward to the opening of our water parks, supporting events like ‘Meet Me on Bernard,’ welcoming visitors, and gathering with friends and family across our community. To this end, the City’s community safety operations team and community partners have been working together to ensure Kelowna is a safe place to live, work and play.”