Bertram pedestrian overpass finally opening next week

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Bertram Street pedestrian overpass

More than six months overdue, the Bertram overpass will open to foot and pedal traffic next week.

The pedestrian overpass linking the Central Green development with Kelowna’s downtown will officially open Friday, June 6.

The city says the overpass has been designed as a “comfortable, accessible, reliable route over Highway 97 for pedestrians, wheelchair users, scooters, riders and cyclists.”

“It will connect the expanding neighbourhoods on the south side of Highway 97 to downtown and, eventually, to the broader active transportation network,” a city news release states.

“This new pathway will enhance access to parks, workplaces, transit options, businesses, services and amenities for individuals residing and working on both sides of Highway 97.”

Initially scheduled to be complete in December of last year, the project has been plagued with a number of delays.

The city said challenges with the project affected the completion timeline.

“The city is working through logistics with independent parties including utility relocation and access to the bridge terminus and connection points,” the city said at the time, pushing the opening to early this year.

Then, near the end of February, it was learned the company sub-contracted to do work on the metal safety railings was not certified to do the work.

That work had to be redone, again pushing back the opening date.

The $12.1 million overpass was a condition of Ministry of Transportation approval of the Central Green development.

The project was funded through a $4 million grant from the federal government and $7.2 million of the $26.2 million the city received from the provincial Growing Communities Fund.