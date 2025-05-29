Search paused again for woman believed to have plunged into Kelowna's Mission Creek

Photo: Edward Henczel The search for a young woman believed to have plunged into Kelowna's Mission Creek Wednesday remains on hold as more information is sought, searchers say.

UPDATE 7 p.m.

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have concluded their search for the evening.

A COSAR spokesperson says nothing has been located in their search for a woman who may have gone into Mission Creek. The COSAR member says they are standing down and awaiting further direction from RCMP.

Police said earlier Thursday that they were placing the search on hold until additional information came in.

While there was a report from a bystander of a young woman going into the creek and not resurfacing, prompting a massive search, nobody had been reported missing as of Thursday morning.

UPDATE: 5:09 p.m.

A specialized team from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) returned to Kelowna’s Mission Creek on Thursday evening to continue the search for a young woman believed to have entered the water on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday after reports that a woman was seen possibly entering the creek near the Casorso and Swamp Road bridge.

The woman was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and dark shorts.

COSAR said a three-person team is conducting the search using a drone.

The operation is expected to continue for a couple hours Thursday night.

ORIGINAL: 9:04 a.m.

Searchers waded deep into the surging creek after a late afternoon call to police, but a lengthy sweep of the water and shore came up empty and crews were called back Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, they were were still on hold.

"The fire department, RCMP and (search and rescue crews) have scoured the creek and not turned up anything," COSAR search manager Edward Henczel said.

"Now we have to make sure that someone is actually missing."

There are some leads being followed by RCMP Henczel said, but if the person believed to have jumped into the creek is able to call RCMP, they should. Conversely, anyone who notices a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 is not where they should be, a call to the authorities may also be in order.

Henczel said that the conditions of the creek are typical for spring run off, and "water is definitely rising" but it's not as bad a previous years.

"There's still potential for people to drown in conditions like this," he said.

The report of a jumping person came in at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A driver said they saw someone — a female, with a slim build— disappear from the side of the Swamp Road bridge over Mission Creek.

Police and firefighters were staged in Truswell Park, along the banks of the creek and on the Lakeshore Road bridge. Both police and fire-rescue boats are on Okanagan Lake and a police helicopter is circling the area for much of Wednesday night.

"We ask the public that if this is you, you are not in any trouble but to reach out to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 so that we know that you are safe and can update the appropriate responders," RCMP Cpl. Allison Konsmo said.

** Correction: an earlier version of this story said the search was for a person between the ages of 10 and 20 years old. Search and Rescue representatives have since learned that it's a person between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.