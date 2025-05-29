RCMP search and rescue crews in Kelowna await more info before heading back to surging creek

Photo: Edward Henczel The search for a young woman believed to have plunged into Kelowna's Mission Creek Wednesday remains on hold as more information is sought, searchers say.

Searchers waded deep into the surging creek after a late afternoon call to police, but a lengthy sweep of the water and shore came up empty and crews were called back Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, they were were still on hold.

"The fire department, RCMP and (search and rescue crews) have scoured the creek and not turned up anything," COSAR search manager Edward Henczel said.

"Now we have to make sure that someone is actually missing."

There are some leads being followed by RCMP Henczel said, but if the person believed to have jumped into the creek is able to call RCMP, they should. Conversely, anyone who notices a woman between the age of 10 and 20 is not where they should be, a call to the authorities may also be in order.

Henczel said that the conditions of the creek are typical for spring run off, and "water is definitely rising" but it's not as bad a previous years.

"There's still potential for people to drown in conditions like this," he said.

The report of a jumping person came in at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A driver said they saw someone — a female, between 10 and 20 years old, with a slim build— disappear from the side of the Swamp Road bridge over Mission Creek.

Police and firefighters were staged in Truswell Park, along the banks of the creek and on the Lakeshore Road bridge. Both police and fire-rescue boats are on Okanagan Lake and a police helicopter is circling the area for much of Wednesday night.

"We ask the public that if this is you, you are not in any trouble but to reach out to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 so that we know that you are safe and can update the appropriate responders," RCMP Cpl. Allison Konsmo said.