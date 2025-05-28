COSAR taking over search of Kelowna's Mission Creek

Photo: Kirk Penton A COSAR member searching the banks of Mission Creek.

UPDATE 7 p.m.

While emergency crews are leaving Mission Creek, volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue appear to be taking over the search.

COSAR members have been briefed by police on the situation, which was sparked when a report came in around 5 p.m. of a girl who had jumped into the creek and did not resurface.

Boats from both police and the Kelowna Fire Department, along with a police helicopter, were dispatched along with dozens of crew members on the ground. Most of that equipment has now left the area.

COSAR is now staged at the H2O Centre and is continuing a search of the creek from the banks.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are winding down search efforts at the mouth of Mission Creek.

Both rescue boats on Okanagan Lake, and the police helicopter that was previously circling, have now left the area. A number of RCMP and firefighters that were on the banks of the creek have now packed up and left.

Crews were responding to a report of a girl who had jumped into the creek and did not surface afterwards.

Authorities have not commented on if the the search is fully concluded as some teams remain in the area.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

Emergency crews have converged on the mouth of Kelowna’s Mission Creek Wednesday evening for a search for a girl.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Jarret Dais says officials have been told a girl jumped in the creek at around 5 p.m. and didn’t come up.

A massive search effort is now underway.

Police and firefighters are staged in Truswell Park, along the banks of the creek and on the Lakeshore Road bridge. Both police and fire-rescue boats are on Okanagan Lake and a police helicopter is circling the area.

Mission Creek is running high right now due to the spring melt.

Castanet has requested additional info from RCMP.

Photo: Kirk Penton Rescue boats on the water at the mouth of Mission Creek while a police helicopter circles.