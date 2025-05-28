COSAR pauses search for possible missing woman at Kelowna's Mission Creek

Photo: COSAR/Facebook Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members responded to a report of a young woman possibly jumping into Mission Creek and not resurfacing.

UPDATE 9:12 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has confirmed the search for a young woman who may have jumped into Mission Creek earlier today has stood down for the evening.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue say it's unknown if a young woman entered Mission Creek earlier today, but are asking for anyone with information to come forward after reports were received that she may have jumped and not resurfaced.

In a social media post, COSAR said it was deployed earlier tonight to assist in a multi-agency response at the mouth of Mission Creek following a report of a young woman possibly entering the water at around 5:10 p.m.

COSAR said the woman was wearing a dark blue shirt and dark shorts and was seen on the Casorso and Swamp Road bridge.

"It is unknown if she entered the water, but reports suggested she may have jumped and did not resurface," COSAR said.

"If this was you and you are safe, please contact the Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300. Your call will help ensure resources are not unnecessarily deployed and that responders can stand down safely."

RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department and other emergency agencies also responded.

COSAR said crews were staged along the creek bed at Truswell Park and on the Lakeshore Road bridge. Rescue boats were deployed on Okanagan Lake and an RCMP helicopter assisted in the search as well.

"As of this evening, many of the responding units have concluded their operations, although some search personnel remain in the area," the social media post reads.

"The fast-moving creek, swollen with spring runoff, added complexity to the search."

COSAR urged anyone with information to come forward.

UPDATE 7 p.m.

While emergency crews are leaving Mission Creek, volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue appear to be taking over the search.

COSAR members have been briefed by police on the situation, which was sparked when a report came in around 5 p.m. of a girl who had jumped into the creek and did not resurface.

Boats from both police and the Kelowna Fire Department, along with a police helicopter, were dispatched along with dozens of crew members on the ground. Most of that equipment has now left the area.

COSAR is now staged at the H2O Centre and is continuing a search of the creek from the banks.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are winding down search efforts at the mouth of Mission Creek.

Both rescue boats on Okanagan Lake, and the police helicopter that was previously circling, have now left the area. A number of RCMP and firefighters that were on the banks of the creek have now packed up and left.

Crews were responding to a report of a girl who had jumped into the creek and did not surface afterwards.

Authorities have not commented on if the search is fully concluded as some teams remain in the area.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

Emergency crews have converged on the mouth of Kelowna’s Mission Creek Wednesday evening for a search for a girl.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Jarret Dais says officials have been told a girl jumped in the creek at around 5 p.m. and didn’t come up.

A massive search effort is now underway.

Police and firefighters are staged in Truswell Park, along the banks of the creek and on the Lakeshore Road bridge. Both police and fire-rescue boats are on Okanagan Lake and a police helicopter is circling the area.

Mission Creek is running high right now due to the spring melt.

Castanet has requested additional info from RCMP.

Photo: Kirk Penton Rescue boats on the water at the mouth of Mission Creek while a police helicopter circles.