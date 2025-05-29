Babies bring joy and lessons in empathy to Kelowna classrooms

Madison Reeve

Babies and their families took over Kelowna's Anne McClymont Elementary on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their involvement in the Roots of Empathy program.

Roots of Empathy is a classroom initiative that pairs moms and their babies with neighbourhood schools for monthly visits, helping students develop emotional awareness and compassion.

"It's magical because the baby comes into the classroom and the kids just love on the baby, which builds brain cells... they learn so much. The children learn so much," said organizer Colleen Edstrom.

The volunteer-based program is run in kindergarten and Grades 2 to 4 classrooms across the district.

Kim Mushansky, a local teacher, has been a part of the program for years — hosting babies in her own classroom and even bringing in her own child to participate.

"I love everything about it. It is such a special thing. When the kids know that baby is coming to visit, they are just full of joy, and their faces light up as soon as they see her come through the door," she said.

Roots of Empathy has been part of School District 23 for 15 years.