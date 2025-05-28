Okanagan MLAs grill health minister over temporary closure of KGH pediatric unit

Photo: Colin Dacre A room in Kelowna General Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Kelowna General Hospital's pediatrician shortage was front and centre in the BC Legislature Wednesday afternoon, as local opposition MLAs grilled the health minister over the hospital's temporary closure of a pediatric unit.

Last week, Interior Heath told Castanet that KGH's 10-bed inpatient general pediatrics unit would be closed beginning May 26 for at least six weeks due to a shortage of pediatricians at the hospital. While the hospital would need pediatricians to be fully staffed, it only has six at this time.

While the inpatient pediatric unit is closed for the time being, critical care services for children – including the emergency department and neonatal intensive care unit – will remain open.

During question period in the Legislature Wednesday afternoon, Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen referred to the situation at KGH as a “collapse,” and told Health Minister Josie Osborne it's “not just frustrating, it's life and death.”

“Doctors in Kelowna found out through the media that pediatric services were being shut down at Kelowna General Hospital for at least six weeks,” Loewen said. “There was no official communication from the ministry or Interior Health. This means no pediatric care in one of B.C.'s busiest hospitals.”

Osborne was quick to correct Loewen's assertion that there is no pediatric care at the hospital though.

“The member is not correct in her characterization,” Osborne said. “I want everyone to know that critical care services for children and for babies remain open at Kelowna General, and people should continue to take their children there in the case of an emergency.”

Osborne noted that two pediatricians have signed contracts with Interior Health, with one expected to begin working at KGH in July.

In response, Loewen quipped “just hope our kids stay healthy until July,” which elicited a warning from Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Raj Chouhan.

Osborne also added that three associate physicians in a pediatrician program are coming to KGH this summer, while an American pediatrician is visiting Kelowna this weekend to “hopefully make the decision to move here.”

'Full-blown crisis'

West Kelowna-Peachland MLA Macklin McCall referred to a video posted this week by KGH's Dr. Hannah Duyvewaardt, and said Kelowna is facing a “full-blown pediatric-care crisis.”

“For years [pediatricians] been raising alarms, but as that doctor said, and I quote: 'their voices have been silenced,'” McCall said.

In response Osborne conceded that it's "an incredibly challenging situation to be a pediatrician at Kelowna General Hospital right now."

“Interior Health is working hard to undertake the hiring that they need to do, they're seeing successes with new pediatricians signing contracts," she said. "They're looking at compensation, locums, renumeration models, everything that they can do to bring in people to fill these positions, even if on a temporary basis, to ensure these services are here for people.”

When Osborne noted that there is a global healthcare worker shortage, opposition MLAs loudly objected, resulting in more warnings from Speaker Chouhan.

In a Conservative Party of B.C. press release, the party said the problem at KGH isn't due to a lack of doctors, but "an unsustainable work environment where pediatricians are pressured to simultaneously cover psychiatric care for children, emergency consults, neonatal intensive care, and high-risk deliveries."