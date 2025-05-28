Okanagan crayfish species discovered and already at risk

Photo: Contributed Pacifastacus okanaganensis, or Okanagan crayfish, was introduced in a May 8 study in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa.

A newly-discovered creature has been found in the depths of Okanagan waterways and it's already at risk of extinction.

Pacifastacus okanaganensis, or Okanagan crayfish, was introduced in a May 8 study in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa.

According to the journal, it got its name from its discovery "throughout the Okanagan and Thompson plateaus and Okanagan Lake, British Columbia, as well as Okanogan County, Washington."

The crustacean has been most often collected from relatively isolated, mid-elevation lakes in the Okanagan and Thompson plateaus of British Columbia and Washington, as well as Okanagan Lake and lakes below Dry Falls in central Washington at Sun Lakes State Park.

It was found alongside Misfortunate Crayfish, which is also in the Pacific Northwest.

Both were previously mistaken for the Signal Crayfish and despite being relatively new, study co-author Eric Larson, said they are both at risk from "from displacement by non-native invasive crayfishes."

“There are unexpected consequences when we move crayfish from one place to another,” Larson said. “Invasive crayfish can't easily be removed, and as they spread, they seem to be replacing these newly described crayfish species.”

Larson said he hopes that by formally identifying the crayfish species, conservation efforts will be sparked.

“By the time we discovered the Misfortunate Crayfish, it had already lost much of its native range to the invasive Rusty Crayfish,” Larson said. “That’s what gave us the idea for its name. This animal went unrecognized by science until a fairly unlucky event had happened, and that seemed like a little bit of a misfortune.”