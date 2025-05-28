Southern Interior Mounties honoured with medals

Photo: Madison Reeve Staff Sergeant Shaun Begg receiving the King Charles Coronation Medal

Fifty-six employees from the Southeast District RCMP were recognized Wednesday morning during a special ceremony celebrating recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The ceremony was held at the Kelowna Springs Golf Club.

The Coronation Medal was created to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation. It is given to people who have made a big difference in Canada, helped their communities, or achieved something significant abroad.

"Of the 30,000 medals to be awarded to Canadians, the RCMP received an allotment of 1,700. Of those, a total of 491 medals have been awarded to employees of E Division, and today we will be honouring 56 of our own employees right here in Southeast District," said an RCMP spokesperson during the ceremony.

The first medal presented went to Staff Sergeant Shaun Begg.

“For extended periods, he was the only critical incident commander within Southeast District, which meant extended periods of on-call and extra duties and response to high-risk events throughout the Southeast District and extended time away from family,” the spokesperson said.

Staff Sgt. Begg was also recognized for his critical role in managing logistics during the Okanagan wildfires in both 2021 and 2023.