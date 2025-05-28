Kelowna Mounties handing out more traffic tickets

Photo: Kelowna RCMP FILE- Kelowna RCMP doled out 49 tickets Tuesday.

Kelowna Mounties doled out 49 tickets Tuesday in a one-day traffic enforcement blitz.

In a Wednesday media release, RCMP said they "aggressively focused their efforts on increased traffic enforcement" as part of their ongoing commitment to target unsafe drivers to create safer streets for the community.

“Yesterday’s enforcement operation was a success, with 49 violation tickets issued for a range of offences including speeding, no insurance, and distracted driving," Cpl. Ryan Danilowich of the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services.

"These results highlight the ongoing concerns we see on our roadways and reinforce the need for continued proactive enforcement.”

Of the tickets handed out, 22 were for speeding contrary to the posted limit, 11 were for use of an electronic device while driving, one was for no insurance and 14 more were for other other Motor Vehicle Act offences.

The media release said that RCMP will continue working on projects to focus on reducing these risks and keeping the public safe.