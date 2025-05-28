Vehicle explosion on Richter Street in Kelowna rocks neighbourhood

Rob Gibson

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a car fire that happened in the 2500 block of Richter Street Tuesday night.

Selene Pope tells Castanet she heard a loud explosion at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and saw "the glow of flames outside."

Pope says she was getting ready for bed when she heard the noise and felt her house shake.

"I immediately went, my gosh, what was that? First [I] went to check on my kids to make sure nothing was in the house because it almost sounded like it was coming from in my house or in the basement," she said.

When Pope stepped outside, she could see the flames and there was debris from the explosion strewn all over the area.

"It was like huge sparks coming out. It looked almost like fireworks coming out from the vehicle. So I thought that was strange," Pope says.

Fire crews arrived and doused the car fire, leaving behind a charred, partially melted wreck that Pope couldn't identify.

"So fortunate that it was 11:30 at night and there weren't kids walking by, because the street gets really busy because Raymer Elementary School is in the neighbourhood," she said.

"Can you imagine, there's things flying from the vehicle, debris shooting out and flying across the street, it was a huge explosion," says Pope.

RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after police and extinguished the flames.

"No one was injured in the fire," says Watters.