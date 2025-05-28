One of Kelowna's oldest businesses is up for sale

Photo: William Wright Commercial Prime downtown real estate up for sale

Monashee Manufacturing is up for sale.

The downtown custom fabricating and machining shop at Ellis Street and Cawston Avenue has been operating since 1935.

It’s been in the Armeneau family for 85 years.

“My dad bought the business in 1940,” said current owner Dale Armeneau.

Armeneau cited the increasing cost of doing business as one of the reasons for selling.

According to the real estate listing, yearly property taxes alone on the properties is nearly $320,000.

The company is selling both the manufacturing site at Ellis and Cawston as well as the office two blocks to the north at 1043 Ellis.

The two sites are being sold together.

While the overall asking price has not been made public, the accumulated 2024 assessment through BC Assessments is $19.9 million.

The 1.52 acre business site is zoned for high-density development.

“Located on the corner of Ellis Street and Clement Avenue, this never-before-available, high density, mixed-use, development site is situated across from the One Water Street residential development, Prospera Place arena and right in the heart of the city, making this scalable site highly desirable,” the listing states.

The office suite, listed at just over a third of an acre, is zoned for medium density development.

“This fantastic 6-storey wood-frame, mixed-use, development site is situated in the path of growth, with great proximity to all of the services and amenities offered in this area of the city.

The properties are listed by William Wright Commercial.