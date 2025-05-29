Accused Kelowna killer will face jury trial next year

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina has been behind bars since his arrest back in August 2023 for the killing of Brianna Jankauskas.

It will be another year until a Kelowna man accused in the 2023 killing of woman he was on a date with faces a jury of his peers.

Brandon Davina, charged with the second degree murder of Brianna Jankauskas, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in October.

His jury trial was scheduled earlier this week for April 20, 2026, the BC Prosecution Service said in an email.

Jankauskas death sparked a homicide investigation Aug. 21, 2023, when Mounties were called to a Hardie Road home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

A woman was reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.



Davina was then arrested and charged with manslaughter. Weeks later the charge was raised to second-degree murder.

The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with no parole for 10 years.