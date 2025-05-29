Longboarders taking over Kelowna's Knox Mountain this weekend

Photo: Brayden Ursel Longboarders race down road on Knox Mountain.

The Knox Mountain Downhill takes place this weekend, prompting road closures on Knox Mountain Drive.

The event is a downhill race for longboarders from across the region, sending them flying down Knox Mountain. The race starts Saturday, May 31 at 8 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the weekend to accommodate the racers.

The lower 1.5 kilometres of Knox Mountain Drive, from the base to the first lookout, will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will remain closed through the weekend.

Pedestrians are permitted to enter the area to watch the event from designated spectator areas. Hikers are also permitted on area trails, including the Apex Trail, when the downhill course is not in use by participants or shuttle vehicles. Event volunteers will be stationed on-site to ensure the safe passage of pedestrians and hikers throughout the event area.

Because of the ongoing utility improvement projects in the North End, access to parking may be temporarily limited because of construction in the area. To find out more information on the event click here.

Brayden Ursel