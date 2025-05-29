Feast of Fields returns to the Okanagan this fall

Photo: Contributed Feast of Fields will be held Sunday, September 21 at Luckhurst Farm & Distillery in Kelowna

Food lovers in the Okanagan can look forward to a unique farm-to-table experience this fall as Feast of Fields returns to the region on Sept. 21, at Luckhurst Farm & Distillery in Kelowna.

Hosted by BC-based charity FarmFolk CityFolk, Feast of Fields is an outdoor celebration of local food and drink, bringing together chefs, farmers, winemakers, brewers, and other local food artisans.

Guests will be able to enjoy gourmet tastings made with locally sourced ingredients in a beautiful farm setting.

“Feast of Fields is where community, agriculture, and culinary creativity come together,” says Cheryl Johnson, executive director of FarmFolk CityFolk.

“It is a joyful reminder of how delicious and meaningful local food can be, and how important it is to support the people behind it.”

Early bird tickets are on sale now until June 16, with a limited number of VIP tickets also available.

The event supports FarmFolk CityFolk’s work to build a resilient and sustainable food system in British Columbia. For tickets and more information, visit www.farmfolkcityfolk.ca/feast.