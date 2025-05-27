Elaborate gardens on display during Flower Power tour in Kelowna

Photo: Flower Power Garden Tour A past garden on display during the Flower Power Garden Tour.

The always-popular Flower Power Garden Tour returns next month to Kelowna.

The event June 14 invites garden lovers to explore eight private gardens throughout the city.

"From sprawling rural landscapes to edible oases tucked into city lots, this self-guided tour showcases the creativity, resilience, and beauty of Okanagan gardens - while supporting an important local cause," said organizers.

Among the gardens on display this year is a three-acre garden-meets-farm with “adopted” trees and rescued plants, a tiered country garden brimming with fruit trees, a whimsical garden featuring its very own Hobbit House-turned-root-cellar and more.

Attendees will see live demonstrations, local artisan vendors, tastings, and the opportunity to connect directly with gardening experts.

Participating experts this year include Sam Ulasy of Margaret Valley Landscaping, Sigrie Kendrick of the Okanagan Xeriscape Association, Jeanette Merrick showcasing practical tree pruning technique, the Okanagan Master Gardeners, Brenda Richardson with her expertise in landscape composition and Ken Salvail, a local horticulturalist with decades of experience.

Partial proceeds from the event benefit the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna, supporting children and youth who have experienced abuse or trauma.

Tickets and more info are here.