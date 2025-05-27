Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign raised $93,896 in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Cheque presentation at Okanagan Mission YMCA Child Care facility

A record-breaking $93,896 was raised for the YMCA of Southern Interior BC’s Healthy Snack Program through this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

Tammie Watson, vice president of marketing for the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, says the funds raised will support 15 childcare facilities in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Penticton.

“It will provide nutritional snacks to over 2,000 children,” Watson said.

Since 2013, Tim Hortons locations across Kelowna have supported the YMCA through the annual Smile Cookie campaign.

“We have so many children that come to us without snacks or full lunches, so to have this money go toward our program each year is incredibly important. Every little bit we receive helps,” Watson added.

Last year, Smile Cookie raised $19.8 million, supporting over 600 charities and community groups across Canada and the United States.