Kelowna family walks together to fight kidney disease

Photo: Kim Cross The Cross family is preparing to participate in their 11th Kidney Walk.

Kidney disease will be in the spotlight this weekend as supporters will be walking and raising funds at the Kidney Foundation’s annual walk on Sunday.



Kelowna's Cross family has a lot to be thankful for after Karsten needed a kidney transplant back in 2021 when he was just five years old.

"The Kidney Foundation of Canada, B.C. and Yukon Branch is such an important organization to our family. They supported us so greatly while we navigated Karsten’s kidney transplant over three years ago by providing Jamie with travel and accommodations during the lengthy work-up process," says Kim Cross, Karsten's mom.

The Kidney Foundation provides peer-support networks, and programs for people and families navigating kidney disease. They support important research initiatives, and offer community education and engagement opportunities to raise awareness for kidney disease and organ transplantation.

Kidney disease affects one in 10 Canadians and has no cure. Communities from South Asian, Asian, African and Indigenous backgrounds are at greater risk.

“The Kidney Walk is a special event which began 17 years ago in support of our kidney community, and its success is thanks to the incredible efforts of hundreds of volunteers, donors and sponsors,” says Ramya Hosak, with the Kidney Foundation.

“These passionate members of our community show up each year to help raise kidney health awareness and critical funds that have a direct and positive impact on kidney patients and their families who rely on our programs and services and research to help improve their quality of life.”

Cross says the outpouring of support has made a huge difference to her family.

“My son is living with kidney disease and so I know the challenges kidney patients and their families face every day, which is why I am so committed to being part of Kidney Walk. I invite others in the community to join

us.

"It’s going to be a great event with food and activities and an opportunity to celebrate our efforts and to make sure we shine a brighter light on kidney disease,” says Cross.

To donate click here.