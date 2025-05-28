Kelowna man with cerebral palsy loses independence after van stolen

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna man with cerebral palsy has been left without his primary means of transportation—and his independence—after his specially adapted van was stolen over the weekend.

Drew Derosier, 29, relies on a modified 2020 Toyota Sienna to get to work and navigate daily life.

The van was stolen early Saturday morning from McGivney Place on Benvoulin Road.

Doorbell camera footage from a neighbouring building shows the vehicle disappearing just after 3:30 a.m.

"Without this vehicle, it is very hard for me to be able to get to work because I currently work for the Westside Home Depot. I live in Kelowna," Derosier said.

The van was made possible three years ago through a combination of family support, community fundraising from a GoFundMe campaign, and contributions from WorkBC, which covered the cost of the wheelchair-accessible conversion.

The total cost of the van and its modifications was close to $80,000.

"I'm hoping for the public's help in also tracking it down... maybe if somebody sees it hidden in the bush somewhere because I'm hoping somebody took it for a joyride and just decided to dump it."

The vehicle's license plate is MW8 03X.

Derosier says it would mean the world to have his van back.

"It has enriched my life in ways that I can't even describe. It has allowed me to go on all kinds of trips. It has allowed me to have the freedom to work," he said.

Derosier says the Kelowna RCMP have been contacted and have opened a file on the case.