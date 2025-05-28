Kelowna to embark on study of future of North Glenmore

Photo: UBCO City staff will embark on planning the future of North Glenmore. The area to be studied is north of UBCO and the Okanagan Golf Club.

Vancouver developer Placemark will lead a “high-level” sector study of the North Glenmore area after city council gave its blessing to the plan Monday.

The area of Kelowna, which is outside the city’s permanent growth boundary—the area outside of which where development is not supported—was scheduled for a study in the coming years as part of a review of the Official Community Plan. But at the request of the developer, a study will now take place sooner.

It’s expected the results of the study will be presented to council sometime in 2026.

While traditional area or neighbourhood plans detail where housing, roads, parks and other infrastructure will be located, with approximate price tags associated, this study will be at a higher level according to city long range planning manager Robert Miles.

“Fundamentally, the aim is to answer a few key questions. How much growth could take place in the area and where would it be located?” said Miles. “Given the amount of land in this area that is in the Agricultural Land Reserve or on steep slopes, where is growth possible?

“We also want to know what are the impacts of that growth.”

The study would look at infrastructure and services and their implications for the area and the city overall.

“It would also provide an opportunity to look at meeting our commercial and other employment land needs both within the sector as well as how nearby employment lands are served.”

Miles anticipates between 1,000 and 2,000 hours of staff time would be needed across numerous departments at city hall, however he says Placemark has indicated a willingness to provide funding for additional staff times and resources.

City council over the years has been hesitant to approve development outside the permanent growth boundary, preferring instead to build within core areas of the city where the delivery of key infrastructure is much less costly.

Future growth projections and housing needs also indicate the city’s existing land use and zoning within the permanent growth boundary is sufficient to deliver on future housing needs.

As part of the study, Miles says Placemark will identify potential future growth areas, estimate the number of housing units and other land uses.

Staff would then review those and work to understand the impact on infrastructure such as transportation, refine those and bring them to council for consideration.

“I think staff has brought back exactly what councillors had in mind when they voted in favour of this,” said Coun. Rick Webber.

“A very high-level, long-term overview of what can be happening out there in terms of housing, transportation, parks, and commercial.

“It is wise to do this now.”