Kelowna doctor makes plea for support to address staffing crisis

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit stabilization room.

A Kelowna doctor is calling on the community to put pressure on its leaders to improve pediatric care conditions in the wake of a recent unit closure.

Dr. Hannah Duyvewaardt is an emergency room doctor at Kelowna General Hospital and on Monday night she posted a video to her Instagram account calling for community help to address the six-week-long 10-unit pediatric unit being shut down.

“They're saying that this is due to doctor shortage, which is sort of true, but there are other factors involved,” she said.

Duyvewaardt said pediatrician services have been stretched thin for an extended period of time with only one pediatrician responsible for covering pediatric psychiatric patients under the age of 11, every sick child that comes into the emergency department that needs consultation or admission, the entire neonatal intensive care unit.

Duyvewaardt said they're also responsible for being at every C-section and every delivery that could require support for babies.

That's five different places that pediatricians are required to get at once, and there's only one on at a time, she said.

“So for years, (pediatricians) have advocated, saying this is a unsafe work environment for patients —we need one doctor on for our neonatal unit and one for deliveries and the other one for the emergency department and pediatric care," she said. "And their voices have been silenced.”

Duyvewaardt said the ensuing doctor shortage is because these specialists are worried about putting patients, as well as their own moral and professional integrity at risk.

“For example, I just got off my shift in the emergency department, we have a sick kid in our trauma bay from an asthma exacerbation that pediatrician is helping me getting their airway ready, maybe for a potential intubation, and then they get called to a C section, and then their pager goes off again, and there's a seizing baby in the NICU,” she said.

“Which child will not get their care and attention? That's going to have negative consequences for that child and also for that physician.”

Duyvewaardt said she wants the community to let its leaders know that the children of this community deserve adequate coverage and physicians that care about them.

“We have over 20 pediatricians here in Kelowna. It's not that we have a doctor shortage. They just need better working environments so that they can treat your kids, the way that they deserve to be treated,” she said.

Over 100 pediatrics shifts unfilled

When Interior Health announced the closure last week, they said that the pediatric group at Kelowna General Hospital was more than 60 per cent short staffed.

Dr. Hussam Azzam, executive medical director in community and maternity care, explained in an interview last week that closing the 10-unit pediatric unit was a necessity to “maintain safe, appropriate care for the population, but also to protect the remaining pediatric physicians.”

Burnout, he said, is an ongoing risk for doctors who have been “over-committed” and working longer hours for months to fill gaps.

Currently the hospital has funding for 12 pediatric physicians, though it only has six. They run the 10-unit general pediatric unit and the 14-bed neonatal intensive care unit.

“We were relying on locums coming from within Interior Health, within the province, and even from outside, from Alberta, Saskatchewan, to help us,” he said.

“We do have, with the support of the Ministry of Health, a very reasonable, generous remuneration package for locums. However, it's just become unsustainable to do that for the long term, particularly in May, June and early July.”

There are more than 100 pediatrics shifts in that time period that are uncovered, which prompted the decision to close the unit.

With its temporary shutdown, the limited pool of pediatricians was reassigned to support the neonatal intensive care unit and high-risk deliveries.

Azzam said critical care services for children, including the emergency department and NICU, will remain open.

Despite the closure, Azzam said care levels will be upheld.

“For the general public, nothing should change,” Azzam said.

“They should go directly to KGH emergency, as they do currently, and they will be assessed by the emergency physician appropriately.”

If more longer-duration care is needed, a transfer to another hospital within Interior Health or outside its boundaries will be made. Supports, he said, should be available for families of these children. What that looks like was not specified.

Local politicians react

Since this was announced local, Conservative MLAs have expressed their concern.

Gavin Dew, MLA for Kelowna Mission, said it's a concerning situation and places the blame on the province.

“As a parent of two young kids myself, it’s scary that families in the Okanagan will be without in-patient pediatric care (in Kelowna) for six weeks," Dew said.

"This is just the latest symptom of a health-care system held together with duct tape. The NDP keeps boasting about hiring doctors, but 40 per cent of GPs plan to retire, net new doctors aren’t keeping up with population growth, and qualified internationally-trained physicians are stuck in limbo. We've heard about ER shutdowns throughout rural B.C.; are we next? Will Vernon and Kelowna be next on the list of hospitals diverting patients?"

Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre, said that news of the closure struck a chord with her.

"As a mom, this hits close to home. When our daughter was 4, her appendix burst. It was terrifying - but thanks to the incredible team in the pediatric unit at KGH, she got the care she needed, right here in Kelowna," she said in a post on X.

"Now, that same pediatric unit is closing for six weeks due to a doctor shortage. Six weeks. For families with sick or injured children, that’s an eternity.

"Kelowna is one of the fastest-growing communities in B.C. We should be expanding services - not sending families out of town in a crisis. This is what a healthcare system in trouble looks like. Our kids deserve better."

Castanet reached out to Duyvewaardt for further comment.