Kelowna's Mission Group forms strategic partnership with Burnaby company

Photo: Contributed M&P Boat Centre is already selling boats at its Aqua Boat Club location.

Kelowna’s Mission Group has joined forces with a Lower Mainland company on a "strategic partnership."

Mission Group has teamed up with Burnaby-based M&P Boat Centre, one of Canada’s leading luxury boat dealerships. The partnership has given M&P its first physical presence in the Okanagan.

“Kelowna has long been on our radar as a place where boating is deeply woven into the culture and community,” M&P Boat Centre owner and president Robert Pappajohn said in a press release. “Partnering with Mission Group at Aqua Boat Club allows us to deliver the best of both worlds: a premium boat ownership experience and seamless access to the water, while elevating your boating lifestyle to new heights.

“We’re thrilled to be part of something this thoughtfully conceived and forward looking.”

Mission Group and M&P are co-designing the new Aqua Boat Club clubhouse, with a plan to have it ready to open in summer 2026. The clubhouse will allow the club to expand amenities for its members.

M&P, meanwhile, has opened its first Kelowna location at ground level of the Aqua Boat Club boathouse, which has already been constructed as part of the Aqua Waterfront Village project. Once you buy your boat from M&P, you can store it in the Aqua Boat Club boathouse.

“This partnership represents growth while shaping what’s next for Kelowna’s waterfront,” Mission Group CEO Jonathan Friesen said. “Together with M&P, we’re building a destination and a generational legacy rooted in access, stewardship and thoughtful design.”

Design and approvals are progressing for Aqua Waterfront Village’s shoreline, which will include a new pier, groyne, boardwalk, private boat launch and environmentally sensitive foreshore restoration. An application is anticipated to be submitted to the province this spring, with in-water construction expected to begin before the end of the year.