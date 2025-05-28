Want to buy a mannequin? Kelowna's Hudson Bay hollowed out with closure days away

Empty racks and mannequins are the most dominant feature of a store that was once bustling with activity.

There are only four more days until Kelowna's Hudson Bay store, like others across the country, closes its doors forever.

Largely hollowed out of the clothes, makeup, jewelry and home goods that once made it a central feature in the city's retail landscape, bargain hunters have flocked to the store to see what's on offer.

There, they've found signs boasting discounts of as much as 80 per cent off, plus an additional 20 per cent.

The store's shelves, lighting and decorations are also being sold off at half of what they were once listed and mannequins are a mere $50 apiece.

It's a far cry from where it started. The company has been a cornerstone of Canadian retail for over 350 years and Kelowna's store opened in 1972, shortly after Orchard Park Mall started welcoming shoppers.

It's been a significant employer in the city as well. There's no information on how many employees the store currently has but Canadawide, more than 8,300 workers will have lost their job as June comes to an end.

The cut will span the majority of the 9,364 workers at Canada's oldest company and form one of the country's biggest retail layoffs in recent memory.

The peek at how Hudson's Bay will part ways with staff came in court filings made late Monday in the company's ongoing creditor protection case. They arrived ahead of June 1, when liquidation sales at its Bay stores and 16 Saks locations will end.

The 355-year-old business must vacate all of its properties by the end of June but will spend the weeks after dismantling the stores and letting people who bought furniture and fixtures during the liquidation pick them up.

Some 1,017 staff will be on hand to help with tasks after the closures but many won't stick around for longer than two additional weeks.

