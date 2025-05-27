Mayhem on the Mountain returning to Thunder Mountain Raceway

Photo: Mayhem on the Mountain Mayhem on the Mountain drag racing lineup returns with grudge matches, test & tune runs, and racers battling it out for cash, trophies, June 7 at Thunder Mountain Raceway.

Diesel enthusiasts from across B.C and Alberta are getting geared up for Mayhem on the Mountain Saturday, June 7 at Thunder Mountain Raceway, near the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.

This is the fifth annual event, which features everything from farm trucks to daily drivers. The event is hosted by Dirty Diesel Customs and features a Show n' Shine, food trucks, live music and all-day drag racing.

Gates open to the public at 11:30 a.m. Qualifying and practice runs start at noon, racing starts at 3 p.m. followed by the burnout competition at 6 p.m., and then the band starts playing from 7 to 9 p.m.

Drivers will be competing for cash prizes and trophies. The event is completely off-grid—there is no cell service—so bring cash.