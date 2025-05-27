29-storey tower proposed in Kelowna's North End

Photo: Contributed Plans unveiled for tower up to 29 storeys on Bay Avenue.

Vancouver-based Ulmus Development is proposing a large multi-use highrise in Kelowna's North End.

The company is seeking to build a 29-storey tower on an empty lot at 437 Bay Avenue, directly across from the former BC Tree Fruits packinghouse which now serves as a homeless shelter.

Mission group purchased that property from BC Tree Fruits in 2021 and is expected to come forward with a development proposal at some point.

The Ulmus Development proposal now before the planning department looks to amend the Official Community Plan downtown height map to designate the property to 26 storeys, and rezone it from general industrial to the downtown urban centre zone.

The property was re-designated urban centre earlier this year as part of the changes made to the Official Community Plan as a result of council’s adoption of the North End plan.

City policy allows for bonusing up to an additional 14 storeys or 40 storeys total, however Ulmus is seeking to construct just 29 storeys on the property.

“The project proposes a 29 storey residential tower, including the podium. The podium will incorporate commercial frontage at the ground level, contributing to the activation of the streetscape, and will provide above-grade parking for the development’s residents and visitors,” the application states.

“Building height to be negotiated in collaboration with city staff and planning department, as part of the development permit process.

“It is understood that any height exceeding 26 storeys must contribute to the specified bonusing programs in accordance with zoning regulations.”

The project would include 230 residential units, 242 parking stalls and 180 long-term bicycle stalls, both exceeding requirements.

More than 35,000 square feet of common and private amenity space also exceeds city requirements.

Approximately 10,000 square feet of commercial space is also planned.

Ulmus says it has been working with the city on the development since 2022.

“The transition from industrial to urban centre supports the city’s economic diversification by attracting new businesses, enhancing job opportunities, and revitalizing the local economy," said the application.

“The proposed development will contribute to a dynamic, walkable community that integrates residential, commercial, and public spaces, supporting Kelowna’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.”

The site was originally planned to support what Ulmus described as North America’s first “fully green” self-storage facility. However, that project never materialized.

City staff will review the application and make recommendations before it goes to council.