Heightened police presence in Kelowna neighbourhood

Photo: Madison Reeve Police stationed on Kelowna's Pen Lane.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

The RCMP’s tactical team has now left Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood as a police incident in the area appears to have concluded.

Mounties remain stationed in a cul-de-sac at Pen Lane but do not appear focused on a particular property.

Castanet has requested more information from the RCMP.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Police have descended on a Kelowna neighbourhood and are blocking motorists from traveling on at least one street.

RCMP have parked cruisers at Swan Drive and Signet Avenue in the Upper Mission.

It's unclear why they're there but a call has been made to police to learn more.

A Castanet reporter is on the way to the scene.