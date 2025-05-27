KF Aerospace completes test flight of new aircraft for Purolator

Photo: KF Aerospace The ATR 72-500F debuts a custom Purolator livery painted at the KF Aerospace maintenance facility in Kelowna, B.C.

Kelowna-based KF Aerospace has completed its first test flight for the ATR 72-500F for Purolator.

KF is operating the aircraft as part of its contract with Purolator to deliver critical goods to communities across British Columbia. This is the first of three ATR aircraft that will be used to upgrade the BC Feeder Network fleet currently made up of Convair CV580s.

The ATR 72-500 offers improved fuel efficiency and greater flexibility in handling cargo needs. A new paint scheme also features a KF logo on the fuselage below the tail.

The partnership between KF Aerospace and Purolator goes all the way back to 1976, when KF founder Barry Lapointe personally piloted a high-priority cargo flight from Vancouver to Toronto at Purolator’s request.

“This delivery marks an exciting step forward in our relationship with Purolator and our dedication to the continued success of the BC Feeder Network,” says KF vice president Bryan Akerstream.

“We are proud to provide Purolator with a turnkey fleet solution made possible by the diverse capabilities of our teams—from aircraft acquisition to major modifications, in-house painting and flight operations.”

For nearly 50 years, KF has supported Purolator’s cargo operations, supporting their entire Canadian network from 1994 to 2015, and supporting their BC Feeder network since 2015.

“The addition of the new ATR 72-500F aircraft will enhance Purolator’s air freight capabilities, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service and meet the needs of our customers,” said Jason Dacosta, with Purolator.

“With our strong commitment to environmental sustainability, we are pleased the ATR 72-500 will reduce emissions and lower our carbon footprint. We look forward to the positive impact this fleet upgrade will bring to our BC Feeder Network.”

The aircraft is expected to enter service in late June, following completion of Transport Canada approvals. The remaining two ATR 72-500s are scheduled for completion later this year at the KF YLW maintenance facility, with the second aircraft already on site.