Development of rental properties in Kelowna could slow as vacancy rate climbs

Could the rental development market in Kelowna slow down in the coming years with an expected spike in the rental vacancy rate?

That’s possible according to housing policy manager James Moore.

As the city revamps its revitalization tax exemption policy, there is a feeling the city has done such a good job of building purpose-built rentals that there could be a pause in construction.

“I think vacancy rates will go well above five per cent for a year or two,” said Moore during a presentation on program changes to city council.

“Whether that yields projects cancelling…probably. There will likely be projects in the early stages that are delayed.

“I don’t think they will be abandoned. A couple of years ago there was a shift from condo to rental on a number of projects.”

He says those projects in the early concept stages may revert the other way from rental to condo.

The revitalization tax exemption incentivizes developers to construct purpose-built rentals by providing tax incentives on the municipal portion of property taxes for a 10 year period.

Council agreed to amend the program to include eligibility for co-op housing, additional support for non-profit rental housing and expanding the program to include the entire permanent growth boundary instead of just the core area and university village centre.

The program is expected to have a $3.768 million tax impact this year and $4.043 million in 2026.

While council agreed to the changes, Coun. Ron Cannan suggested the city pivot to focus on bringing back the dream of home ownership.

Cannan said the city has made significant progress with its current policy but suggested the city take a hard look at whether it’s serving those who need it most.

“Young families want to stay here. UBCO grads want to get married, raise families and contribute to our community but they simply can’t afford it,” said Cannan.

“It’s important we support co-op housing as well as additional supports for organizations that provide non-profit housing.

“But, I’d like to see us re-balance our efforts to explore meaningful ways to support first-time home buyers, those looking for townhouses, duplexes and modest single family homes.”

Council voted 8-1 to support changes to the Revitalization Tax Exemption policy.