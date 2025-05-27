Kelowna councillors take issue with regional district appointments

Photo: City of Kelowna Mohini Singh

Three Kelowna city councillors are not happy with a minor shakeup of representation to the board of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Gord Lovegrove and Mohini Singh, both removed from the board during a shakeup a year ago, voiced their displeasure with not being returned during this latest personnel change.

And, Coun. Charlie Hodge, who has long stated his desire to represent the city on the board was obviously displeased with being the councillor removed in favour of Coun. Ron Cannan.

Mayor Tom Dyas made the recommendation at the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting.

Council voted to accept the recommendation with Hodge, Singh and Lovegrove opposed.

The last shakeup in which Cannan, Lovegrove and Singh were replaced as council reps on the regional board was not without some controversy.

Just prior to that announcement, the three had been very vocal opponents of a staff recommendation to give councillors a substantial increase in their monthly remuneration.

In bringing forward his recommendations for board and committee appointments, Dyas in a prepared statement, said every member of council brings dedication, knowledge and a genuine commitment to serve the community and it’s his job the appointments are as fair as possible to everyone across the board.

He says it’s important every member of council gets a chance to sit on committees and at the regional board table.

Singh took issue with the decision being fair, suggesting she and Lovegrove are being short changed.

“I respect your position of fairness and equality for all…but Coun. Lovegrove and I are the only ones that would only do a year-and-a-half,” said Singh.

“You are talking about equitable and fairness, not fair to both of us.”

Lovegrove said all members of council want to serve on the board which isn’t possible since there are only six city seats on the board.

He did however propose an amendment to be reinstated.

That amendment didn’t make it to the floor since council voted to approve the recommendations made by Dyas.