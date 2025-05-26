Kelowna offering grants for public art

Photo: Contributed Patrick Lundeen's 'Happy Day Free Gift Truck' was Kelowna's artist in residence program in 2022.

The City of Kelowna is looking for artists who want to make their mark on the city and a little cash while they are at it.

The municipality is now accepting applications for three art programs: The Artist in Residence program, Community Art Grant and Creative Youth Perspective program.

All three programs cater to professional and emerging artists interested in showcasing their works in Kelowna’s public spaces.

Artist in Residence

One artist or artist collective will be chosen for a 10-week residency to create an immersive art project that addresses the environment or climate change and brings the community together.

Interested applicants can apply online for up to $12,000 by July 14.

Community Art Grant

Local artists or organizations who want to transform public spaces through public art projects are encouraged to apply online for a Community Art Grant of up to $5,000 until August 22.

Projects can be in any medium, should animate a public space and encourage engagement from the public.

Creative Youth Perspective

The Creative Youth Perspective program offers a paid opportunity for local youth exploring a creative discipline to contribute monthly write-ups in the city’s arts and culture e-newsletter. Two young artists between the ages of 15 and 21 will be chosen to represent the 2025-2026 term and will receive $600 for six submissions. Apply until June 30.

Interested applicants of any of the programs are encouraged to attend a virtual information session on June 3 from 12 to 1 p.m. or June 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

More on each program on the public info session can be found here.