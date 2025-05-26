Kelowna to spend $300K on pair of artificial Christmas trees

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Rutland Christmas tree to be replaced

The City of Kelowna will spend $300,000 to replace two aging Christmas trees.

The trees in Stuart Park and Rutland Centennial Park serve as the centrepiece of annual holiday light-up celebrations both downtown and in Rutland.

The current trees, which are artificial, each stand 24 feet tall.

The replacement trees, which will also be artificial, will stand 40 feet.

Information concerning the expenditure was brought to council as part of a first quarter adjustment to the city’s 2025 budget.

However, budget supervisor Jay Jean told council that expenditure will come from reserves and will not affect this year’s taxation demand.

The tree replacement was one of a half dozen budget adjustments that typically happen throughout the year due to a variety of circumstances.

“Reasons for changes vary and can include confirmed grant funding, emergent events, new council directed initiatives, new legislation or regulations or when unforeseen expenditures are deemed necessary,” said Jean.

“Changes require an adjustment to the financial plan which are done through budget transfers and amendments.”

Up until about 15 years ago the city did utilize a real tree in Rutland but it was felt cutting down a healthy tree to display for three or four weeks seemed to be a waste of precious resources, staff told council when asked why a real tree isn’t being used.

“It’s such an amazingly large amount of money,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove when inquiring about even planting a real tree.

The City of Winnipeg took some heat four years ago when it spent about $300,000 on an artificial Christmas tree in front of city hall. That tree was 28-feet tall with an additional 22-foot extension.