Bears are out and hungry this spring across the Okanagan

Bears are busy looking for food across the Okanagan.

Castanet News has been fielding numerous calls and emails all month about bear sightings across the region.

A rather large black bear was spotted Monday morning in Penticton in a residential area on Evergreen Drive. A video shows the bear being shouted away by a passing motorist.

On Sunday, a bear was seen travelling down Middleton Road in Lake Country.

Residents are reminded that it is the law to secure bear attractants like garbage. Trash should not be left outside except on the morning of pickup day.

Provincial fines related to not managing bear attractants range from $230 to $575.

Photo: Contributed A bear spotted in Lake Country on Sunday.