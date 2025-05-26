Downtown Kelowna Night Market will have it all every Thursday this summer

Photo: Downtown Kelowna Association Downtown Kelowna Night Market returns this week.

Downtown Kelowna Association's evening market returns this week.

The Downtown Kelowna Night Market will be held every Thursday night until mid-September. Its hours are 5-10 p.m. in Kerry Park and along the 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard Avenue. The market will feature a mix of downtown businesses, artisans, local food makers and community entertainment.

Bernard Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic during the summer as part of the Meet Me on Bernard promotion that happens each summer in downtown Kelowna.

The evening market will conduct several cultural nights, where local groups will share music, dance and artisan creations, food truck will offer grab-and-go fare that doesn’t compete with downtown restaurants, and there will be extra room for extended patios, street games and family-friendly activities.

More information about Downtown Kelowna Night Market can be found on its website here.