Firefighters to train Wednesday on Knox Mountain

The Kelowna Fire Department will be training Wednesday on Knox Mountain.

The city says the training will result in the daytime closures of the Boyce Trail and picnic area within the upper section of Knox Mountain Park.

“To ensure public safety, we ask the cooperation of all park users to be watchful for trail closer signs and stay out of restricted zones in which the city’s Fire Department crews are actively training,” said Dennis Craig, assistant fire chief of mitigation and prevention.

Training exercises are expected to occur between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., primarily within the Boyce Marsh area.

All other areas of the park will remain open.