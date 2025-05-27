On the Street: King's visit to Canada sparks debate about monarchy

Rob Gibson

King Charles and Queen Camilla are getting a taste of Canadian hospitality during their short but symbolic trip.

This trip is the couple's first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. King Charles is delivering a speech from the throne to Parliament, a rare event that comes as Canada copes with U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to upend global trade through tariffs and his repeated calls for Canada's annexation.

Castanet hit the streets to find out what your thoughts on the monarchy are since the King's coronation two years ago.

"They're just a symbol for us as a free nation, and I think we're glad we have them," said one resident.

According to polling data from Pollara Strategic Insights 48 per cent of Canadians believe it is good for Canada’s sovereignty for King Charles to deliver the throne speech while only 22 per cent think it's a bad thing.

"I think it's great. I grew up in the 80s, and I enjoyed the monarchs, all of the weddings, the King, the Queen and I like that he's here, it's exciting for me. I'm old school that way," another resident said.

King Charles has seen an eight-point increase in positive sentiment towards him personally since he ascended the throne in September 2022. Now, 45 per cent of Canadians feel positively toward him with 23 per cent feeling negative.

The latest polling data indicates, 45 per cent of Canadians now want Canada to remain a constitutional monarchy as opposed to 39 per cent who feel Canada should end its connection with the Crown.

It's a reversal after the last poll in 2022 indicated 44 per cent were in favour of ending the monarchy and only 35 per cent were in favour of maintaining it.

The King has meetings with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. General Mary Simon, who acts as the representative of the Crown in Canada.

-with files from The Canadian Press

