Kelowna scooter crash and dash suspect sought

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Images of a potential suspect are being released.

A breakthrough has been made in a two-scooter hit-and-run case, RCMP say.

Better understanding of an April 6 Kelowna crash that left one man dazed and seriously injured in the 800-block of Ellis Street may be at hand with new information being released.

“The Kelowna RCMP has recently received updated photographs of the unidentified rider,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo media relations with the Kelowna RCMP said in a media release on Monday.

The unidentified rider is believed to be male, slim, shorter in stature, wearing a helmet, and camouflage jacket, and riding a black and orange scooter.

Little is known of the crash other than it left Cody Withers with a severe concussion and a broken jaw.

He couldn't even recall what happened as he headed into get surgery that saw his jaw wired shut for weeks.

Cody's sister Aden Withers said they wanted to find the runaway scooter rider so they could put the pieces of the crash together.

"Come forward and we can all heal together and we can all make it right," Aden said in an April interview.

"We don’t want the person coming forward to feel scared. It’s what Cody would want. He works at the shelter and he’s worked there for years... it would mean a lot to me if someone came forward if we could help my brother heal."

Anyone with information on the crash can be given to the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2025-18072.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can also do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net