Rescue crews in Oyama save stranded pup

It was a busy Sunday night for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers who responded to two back-to-back calls with one of which involving "a skittish pup."

The first task volunteers helped RCMP locate and extract a person in the McCullough Lake area.

When that was complete they moved onto the second task.

COSAR's rope team, with help from two Vernon Search and Rescue techs, braved strong winds, thunder, and lightning to rescue a dog trapped on a cliff near the Oyama Lookout.

"The dog walker had managed to self-rescue, but her pet was stranded," COSAR said in a media release.

"Despite difficult weather and a very skittish pup, the team of 12 successfully brought the dog to safety and reunited her with her owner."

The dog was taken to a vet for a precautionary check-up.