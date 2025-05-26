'Propaganda on our children': Kelowna MLA wants parents to replace Central Okanagan school board

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong

A controversial Kelowna MLA is calling for parents to replace the Central Okanagan school board after it took issue with her statements on Indigenous sovereignty.

The statement comes after Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie shared their views in a joint-statement on what the call the “reconciliation industry,” which was in turn a response to the Penticton Indian Band's call for their resignation over their comments about Indigenous sovereignty.

The MLAs doubled down in response, claiming "billions of dollars have flowed from the public to lawyers, consultants, and chiefs, with zero accountability and disastrous results."

Last week, the Central Okanagan school board put out a statement “considering” Armstrong’s comments.

The board said its trustees “unequivocally support the sovereignty, self-determination, and rights of Indigenous Peoples” and “each day, from our classrooms to our boardrooms, we acknowledge that the land on which we are grateful to live, work, learn, and play is the unceded and traditional territory of the Okanagan people.”

Armstrong has now put the board of education in her sights.

“The fact that the Central Okanagan school board felt compelled to comment on this matter highlights just how domineering the reconciliation industry lobby is in B.C.,” Armstrong said in a statement to social media.

“Rather than focusing on what a school board should be prioritizing, education free from ideology, they are imposing propaganda on our children.”

In the school board’s statement last week, it said it acknowledges the history of colonialism and how “the institution of education was complicit” and acknowledges “systemic, historical and ongoing racism” and its effects on Indigenous peoples.

Armstrong claims schools are teaching children “to feel guilty about the past” and are “re-traumatizing Indigenous children born into a beautiful country that offers remarkable opportunities for everyone.”

She claimed the board has breached its own policy, which states the board can not comment on political matters.

Armstrong also said board chair Julia Fraser should apologize for spreading “disturbing disinformation” for a 2021 social media post asking students to wear an orange shirt “to mourn the bodies of 215 Aboriginal children found in a mass grave on the Tk’emlups land."

She concluded her response by urging parents “dedicated to shielding children from ideological propaganda” to run in the next school board election, in the Central Okanagan and across B.C.

“By eliminating SOGI and other political topics from classrooms, attention can be redirected to essential academic subjects like math, science, art, sport, and literature,” Armstrong said.