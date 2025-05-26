Chances of thunderstorms to be replaced by hot, sunny conditions in Okanagan

Okanagan residents may see thunderstorms early this week, but dreary conditions are expected to be replaced by the warmest temperatures this year.

According to Environment Canada, Monday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. A high of 23 C is expected during the day and a low of 9 C at night.

Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li said a ridge of high pressure will start to build by Tuesday, bringing clear conditions and a daytime high around 25 C.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 C on Wednesday during the day. Seasonal averages for this time of year are around 21 C.

“Wednesday will actually be the warmest day of the year so far,” Li said, adding that people should make sure to stay in the shade, keep their homes cool and stay hydrated.

“It’s more like a one day wonder, and then Thursday there's a return of a trough pattern.”

A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers are anticipated for Thursday. A high of 29 C will lower to 12 C at night.

“Into Friday and the weekend, the pattern is not as defined. We just have a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast, and the daytime high is still fairly warm,” Li said.

A high of 30 C is expected on Friday. Cloudy periods and a low of 13 C are in the forecast for Friday night.

According to Environment Canada, a mix of sun and cloud is forecast to continue into the weekend with highs around 28 C.