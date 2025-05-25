Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses after stabbing sends one to hospital

Photo: Nich Johansen Police closed down a section of Leon Avenue Saturday evening after a reported stabbing in the area.

Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses to a stabbing Saturday night that sent one to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, the incident took place in the 1000 block of Leon Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound," reads an RCMP press release.

Police say witnesses were on scene, but the suspect fled before authorities arrived. The stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital.



“The stabbing does not appear to be a random act," said media liaison officer Sgt. Judith Bertrand in the press release.

RCMP believe the suspect and victim were involved in an argument before the incident occurred.

As of late Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made. The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has taken over investigating the matter.

Police ask that witnesses, or those with video footage of vehicles travelling in the 1000 block of Leon Avenue, or near Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive, between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.