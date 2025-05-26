Former IH top doctor granted parole after serving 16 months of 5.5-year sex abuse sentence behind bars

Photo: Interior Health Albert de Villiers

Interior Health's former chief medical health officer who was convicted of sexually abusing a minor was granted full parole last month after serving a third of his 5.5-year jail sentence.

Albert de Villiers was convicted in February 2023 of the sexual interference of a child in Grand Prairie, Alta. between 2018 and 2020. The child was between seven and nine years old when the sexual abuse occurred.

de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021, when he was working as Interior Health's chief medical health officer.

The crimes occurred while de Villiers was working as a medical health officer for Alberta Health Services, a job he held for 16 years before moving to Kelowna.

16 months in jail

De Villiers was handed a 5.5-year jail sentence in June 2023, but he spent just 16 months behind bars before he was granted day parole in October 2024 and moved to a halfway home.

In the six months he spent living at the halfway home, in an undisclosed location, de Villiers was given “numerous weekend passes” to spend at his family's home, “rebuilding” his relationship with his wife and sons, according to a recent Parole Board of Canada document.

Following an August 2024 assessment, a psychologist opined that de Villiers' risk to reoffend is “generally very low," and if he's not given unsupervised access to children, his risk “would be even lower.”

The Parole Board notes there are “no reported concerns by local RCMP" about his release.

While on day parole, de Villiers began working on an undisclosed online business with his wife, and he told the Parole Board that he is “financially stable.” He's also recently completed a sex offender course.

“He has demonstrated internalization of the skills and is using them in the community as he reintegrates to his new lifestyle and circumstance,” the course facilitator wrote about de Villiers.

There were no reported concerns about de Villiers' performance on day parole.

“You report your mental health is stable and you are using tools such as meditation and other forms of relaxation to help you remain focused,” the Parole Board said.

Granted full parole

Last month, the Parole Board granted de Villiers full parole, releasing him from the halfway house. The location where he plans to reside on full parole has been redacted from the Parole Board decision.

“The Board does not lose sight of the nature or gravity of the index offence where you committed sexual offences against an underage male victim over a period of time resulting in serious harm ... The impacts on the victim and your betrayal of trust and authority on him and his family can not be overstated,” the board stated.

“With that said, you have no prior criminal history and have otherwise lived a pro-social life with positive family and a good reputation in the community ... You sought counselling while on bail and over time your family has come to terms with your offences, albeit holding you accountable for your actions. You have worked hard to rebuild their trust and support.

“Overall, it is apparent to the Board that you have utilized your time during your sentence and now on day parole as it was intended.”

His parole conditions include not contacting the victim or the victim's family, not being in the presence of any male children under the age of 16 or being in an area where children are likely to congregate, unless in the presence of an adult, allowing his parole supervisor access to his mobile phone and not possessing or accessing pornography.

Eventually fired

After de Villiers' arrest in June 2021, he collected a salary of $346,000 from Interior Health in fiscal year 2022-2023. He took a “general paid leave” beginning on June 9, 2023, but returned to work in an “administrative” role on Oct. 4.

He was eventually fired after he was convicted, about 20 months after the charges were first laid.

Last week, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC announced that de Villiers had voluntarily resigned his licence to practice medicine and agreed to not apply for a licence in any other jurisdiction.

de Villiers was also charged with a number of other child sex crimes against another alleged victim, which allegedly occurred between been January 2017 and December 2019 in Alberta.

But rather than go to trial, the Crown let de Villiers enter into a two-year peace bond in connection with those allegations.