Kelowna RCMP close Leon Ave. after reported stabbing

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Police have closed down Kelowna's Leon Avenue Saturday night.

Police have closed down a section of Leon Avenue Saturday evening after a reported stabbing in the area.

As of 9 p.m., police have taped off Leon Avenue between Gordon Drive and Ethel Street, and a number of RCMP officers are on scene investigating.

Several cones on the street appear to be marking evidence.

The incident reportedly involved a stabbing, but the condition of those involved is not known at this time. It's not clear if police have made any arrests in connection to the incident.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.