COSAR helped RCMP locate missing person on Friday night 

Photo: COSAR File Photo COSAR & RCMP tamed up in locating a missing person on Friday night.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped RCMP in locating a missing person on Friday night.

COSAR shared on social media that they were tasked with assisting RCMP in searching the city.

"We're happy to report the task was successfully completed by 6 a.m. this morning and everybody is home safe and sound," they added.

The volunteer-based organization, which has been serving the community for over 70 years, continues to play an essential role in emergency response efforts in the Central Okanagan.

COSAR's team has 55 volunteers who provide their rescue services free of charge for those in need.